B.C. teacher suspended over texts that made ex-student 'very uncomfortable'

A B.C. high school teacher has been handed a one-month suspension over a series of inappropriate texts he sent to a former student, including messages about dating and underage drinking.

Douglas Andrew Barnim exchanged the messages with a former student he had both taught and coached at a private school in the province, according to a summary of a consent agreement he signed with the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

The document does not name the school where Barnim was working or provide any details about his ex-student, including their gender, in order to protect the young person's privacy.

Barnim sent the inappropriate texts during the 2018-19 school year, calling the graduate his favourite student, expressing a desire to stay in touch, and saying they would remain friends for life.

The teacher also gave the former student dating advice, made "comments about topics related to sex," and told the student "being underage has never stopped anyone from going to the pub," according to the consent agreement summary, which does not include exact quotes from their text exchanges.

The document notes that the messages made the student "very uncomfortable."

Barnim's school issued him a letter of discipline in December 2019, and directed him to complete a course on respectful professional boundaries through the Justice Institute of B.C.

The school fired him without cause a few years later, in June 2022, according to the summary.

After reviewing Barnim's behaviour, the B.C. Commission for Teacher Regulation decided to issue him a one-month suspension of his teaching certificate as well.

As part of his consent agreement, Barnim admitted his texts constituted professional misconduct, and agreed not to contradict or dispute any of the details laid out in the document.