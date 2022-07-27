B.C. teacher suspended after 'crossing boundaries' with two teenage students

A B.C. high school teacher has been suspended for one month for "inappropriate interactions" with two students, including kissing one on the forehead and texting another that he loved them.

A disciplinary decision by B.C.'s Commissioner for Teacher Regulation was posted this week, and outlines the misconduct that took place in 2020.

Sheldon Lyle Nickel was a high school teacher in Chilliwack at the time and had already been formally warned once about his conduct with students, according to a consent resolution in which he admitted to the misconduct and agreed with the consequences.

The students' identities are protected. They are referred to in the document as Student A and Student B, and both are referred to with gender-neutral pronouns. Nickel admitted to "crossing boundaries" with both of them on several occasions.

When Student A was in Grade 11, Nickel gave them "a hug and kiss on the forehead" when they were "going through a difficult time."

In the summer, when both students were between Grade 11 and Grade 12, Nickel met them for lunch and hugged them both.

The following school year, Nickel sent Student A multiple text messages "confiding in (them) about his personal problems." Nickel also called the student crying when he was drunk, the agreement says.

Text messages were also sent to Student B, with Nickel telling the teen he "loved and missed" them. The agreement notes some of these messages were sent when Nickel was on "personal leave." He also gave the student rides in his car, something he had already been told by the principal not to do.

The consent resolution says Nickel was issued a "letter of expectation" in 2019 prior to the misconduct with these two students. No details are provided about what prompted this, but it "reminded" Nickel of several standards for teacher conduct, including the requirement to "engage in verbal interactions that maintain respect and dignity for the students with whom he works and in his role as an educator in B.C."

The 2020 misconduct prompted two complaints to the commissioner and Nickel was suspended for seven days without pay and required to take a course on respecting professional boundaries.

In outlining the decision to further suspend Nickel for one month, the commissioner said it was an "appropriate consequence" before summarizing Nickel's behaviour.

"Nickel engaged in inappropriate electronic communication with students. Nickel shared inappropriate information about himself with students and on occasion failed to respect their physical space," the agreement reads.

"Nickel had been previously warned about his inappropriate interactions with students."