B.C. teacher charged with sexual exploitation, child luring over communication with student

    A B.C. teacher has been charged with sexual offences after allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.

    Jason Walker was charged Tuesday with sexual exploitation, making sexually explicit material available to a child and child luring, according to a news release from Columbia Valley RCMP.

    The detachment said the charges stem from its investigation into allegations that a teacher at David Thompson Secondary School in Invermere "had engaged in inappropriate communication with a student."

    The investigation began last month, police said, adding that their work on the case is ongoing.

    "The offences took place over the internet, specifically social media," said Cpl. James Grandy, a spokesperson for BC RCMP, in the release.

    "As such, investigators believe it may be possible other individuals are aware of these offences. Police are encouraging anyone who may have further information to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP."

    Walker was arrested and "placed on a number of conditions," police said, adding that his next court appearance is scheduled for March 4.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates 

