The B.C. government is suing dozens of legal opioid manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors to help recover some of the health care costs associated with drug use.

A class action lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court Wednesday alleges the companies have deceived doctors and patients alike about the risks opioids pose, thereby contributing to the addiction epidemic plaguing the province.

Attorney General David Eby described the civil suit, which targets more than 40 companies, as "an important step in relation to these serious allegations of corporate corruption and negligence."

"We have initiated a class action lawsuit against the different manufactures and distributors of brand name and generic opioid medications in order to recover the public health care costs we allege were increased dramatically by their actions," Eby told reporters outside court.

Eby said opioid manufacturers and distributors have known "full well" about the drugs' dangers, but downplayed them in pursuit of profits.

The resulting costs for addictions treatment and emergency care for overdose victims has tallied in the millions of dollars, according to the province's claim.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been proven in court.

It's unclear exactly how much the government will seek in damages, or where any money that’s potentially awarded will be used.

B.C. Addictions Minister Judy Darcy, who announced the lawsuit along with Eby, said the legal action is as much about holding drug manufacturers accountable as it is about recouping costs.

"Pharmaceutical companies must take responsibility for their role, and put the lives of people before profit," Darcy said.

"While today's action is about recovering the costs to our health care system, there is no price on the precious human lives that have been lost in the overdose crisis."

The province pointed to the case of Purdue Pharma, whose executives pleaded guilty to charges of misbranding Oxycontin in the U.S. back in 2007. The company agreed to pay $637 million in penalties and settlements.

Purdue settled a Canadian class action lawsuit just last year over alleged deceptive marketing and paid out $20 million, with $2 million going to provincial health care providers.

As part of the settlement, the company denied all the allegations against it and any wrongdoing.