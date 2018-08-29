

CTV Vancouver





The B.C. government is suing dozens of legal opioid manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors to help recover some of the health care costs associated with drug use.

A class action lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court Wednesday alleges the companies deceived doctors and patients alike about the risks opioids pose, thereby contributing to the addiction epidemic plaguing the province.

Attorney General David Eby described the civil suit, which targets more than 40 companies, as "an important step in relation to these serious allegations of corporate corruption and negligence."

"We have initiated a class action lawsuit against the different manufactures and distributors of brand name and generic opioid medications in order to recover the public health care costs we allege were increased dramatically by their actions," Eby told reporters.

Eby said opioid manufacturers and distributors have known "full well" about the drugs' dangers, but downplayed them in pursuit of profits.

The resulting costs for addictions treatment and emergency care for overdose victims has tallied in the millions of dollars, according to the government.

None of the allegations in the province's lawsuit have been proven in court.

More to come…