VANCOUVER -- A question on the minds of many parents during the pandemic is when their kids will be back in class.

The answer is still being worked out in B.C., the province's top doctor said Monday, but officials are looking at options for what it could look like.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said she couldn't say exactly how things will play out, but that the discussion is underway.

What she could say is the eventual return to school will be "some sort of hybrid."

She said older children may continue to study from home, attending lessons virtually instead of in person.

But there is a push to get younger kids who still require supervision back to school, so their parents can return to work.

"It may be some hybrid as well, where some children are in classes certain days and others are in other days, so that we're able to maintain some physical distancing," Henry said.

The province is looking into safe ways of enacting that type of model, and what other options would support B.C. children, parents, teachers and early childhood educators.

"It may be that parents may go back to work on a reduced schedule or a changed schedule that supports their ability to look after their kids on a modified schedule."

She said B.C. is looking to other countries for guidance, particularly around child care and schooling.

"What we're thinking of, particularly in the coming months before summer, is: Is there ways that we can trial certain different methods of doing this and see which ones work for the educators, for our teachers, early childhood educators, the educational assistants, as well as for families and for children?" Henry said.

As for timing, she said parents should expect to see some type of update "sometime in May."

She said conversations are ongoing with B.C.'s school districts and child-care programs, as well as with public health and the ministry of education, to find "innovating ways" to safely send some kids back to school.