B.C. students design 'Instagram worthy' carbon-minimal building out of hemp

A B.C. university has unveiled a new teaching and learning space that it believes to be one of Canada's first carbon-minimal institutional buildings—and the first of its kind to be designed by students. A B.C. university has unveiled a new teaching and learning space that it believes to be one of Canada's first carbon-minimal institutional buildings—and the first of its kind to be designed by students.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus

A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener