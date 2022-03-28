B.C. student from Ukraine running in 44-km relay to raise funds for Red Cross

A B.C. university student from Ukraine is running in a 44-kilometre relay to support humanitarian efforts in her home country.

Anastasiia Muzyka is part of Thompson Rivers University's volleyball team. She, her team and other members of the athletic department will take part in a relay in Kamloops on Friday and run 44 kilometres for the 44 million people who live in Ukraine.

"People are losing their homes, lives and spending days and nights in bomb shelters," Muzyka said in a video about the event.

Muzyka said she was inspired to do the run by Terry Fox.

"I was always inspired by people, but for some reason Terry Fox was always in my mind," she told CTV News Vancouver. "I would always keep him in my mind and think, 'Anna, you can do anything here.'"

All proceeds raised from her run will go towards the Red Cross. So far, Muzyka has raised more than $3,500.