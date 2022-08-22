B.C. strike: Overtime ban declared for BCGEU members as job action escalates

A union that represents thousands of public service employees escalated its ongoing job action and declared an overtime ban Monday morning.

The B.C. General Employees' Union, or BCGEU, said the overtime ban begins immediately. Only members working for B.C. Wildfire Service are exempt during the current wildfire season.

The overtime ban is in addition to ongoing picketing at BC Liquor Distribution Branch wholesale and distribution centres in Delta, Richmond, Kamloops and Victoria.

"B.C.'s public service has been reliant on our members’ overtime for far too long and dealing with the systemic issues behind that reliance is part of what we’re trying to achieve in this round of bargaining," said Stephanie Smith, BCGEU president and chair of the union’s public service bargaining committee in a news release.

"We hope this escalation gives government the incentive they need to invite us back to the bargaining table and negotiate a deal that will ensure robust, sustainable public services for our province and a fair deal for BCGEU members and all public sector workers."

The BCGEU said workers performing overtime "can mask" systemic issues like "under-staffing, excessive workload and high turnover." It said public service workers "feel tremendous pressure to work overtime."

On Friday, the province announced rationing of liquor store sales to customers because of the ongoing job action. No more than three of any individual item may be purchased per customer, per day, at BC Liquor Stores. Beer purchases are exempt.

The ministry said the limits were designed "to ensure equal access to product for all customers during the BCGEU job action," and will remain in place until further notice.

Four-packs, six-packs or other similar formats would count as one product, the Finance Ministry said.

The union issued its 72-hour strike notice on July 12. It says the most recent collective agreement expired on April and negotiations began on Feb. 8.

The BCGEU already turned down an offer of roughly an 11 per cent increase over three years, plus a $2,500 signing bonus.

With files from The Canadian Press