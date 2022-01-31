B.C. stepdad cross-appeals 'vicariously liable' decision tied to injuries after teen takes car keys, lets underage cousin drive
A panel of judges in Vancouver allowed the cross-appeal of a B.C. man previously found "vicariously liable" in a crash that occurred after his stepson took his car keys.
The B.C. Court of Appeal ruled to allow Roy Boltz's cross-appeal Monday in connection with the 2013 case.
The incident began when Boltz's car keys were taken without permission, according to a summary and judgment written by Justice Gregory Fitch, on behalf of himself and justices S. David Frankel and Joyce DeWitt-Van Oosten.
Boltz's stepson took the keys and went for a drive with his cousin. Both were 15 years old at the time, so CTV News has decided not to name the boys. Instead, Boltz' stepson will be identified as TB, and TB's cousin as DB.
TB admitted this in court. He also testified he didn't actually know how to start the vehicle, so his cousin took over.
The plan, according to TB, was a short joyride – just a "spin around the block." But then DB turned onto a busier street. When TB objected, according to his testimony, his cousin told him, "Trust me. Trust me."
TB said his last memory of that night was looking at his phone in the passenger seat before the crash.
DB's version of events is that TB drove for some time, then the pair took turns, though DB did most of the driving as they visited friends.
DB said he was the one driving when an accident occurred.
TB was seriously injured. Details of his injuries were not outlined in Fitch's judgment, as posted online, but his injuries were bad enough to be considered "life-altering."
In a previous ruling, Boltz was found vicariously liable for the injuries to his stepson, under section 86(1)(a) of the provincial Motor Vehicle Act. This section refers to the responsibility of a car owner "to recover for loss or damage to "persons or property arising out of the operation of the motor vehicle."
Under this section, the owner is considered responsible if the person driving the vehicle at the time is the owner, someone they live with or a member of the family. They're also responsible if the driver is using the car with express or implied consent from the owner.
Boltz argued that neither of these conditions were met. TB, who lived with Boltz, was not the one driving, he said. However, it was argued previously that TB was "operating" the vehicle as a family member when he let his cousin drive, and therefore, through TB, Boltz consented to DB driving.
Boltz said the latter argument was "not supported by the structure or language of (the MVA) or the jurisprudence," Justice Fitch wrote.
TB tried to sue both DB and his stepfather. A judge in the negligence case said Boltz was vicariously liable for DB's actions, and the pair was ordered to pay a total of $7,003,621.80.
TB initially appealed, then his stepfather entered his cross-appeal. TB discontinued his appeal, so the panel of appellate court judges was left only to consider Boltz's argument.
Ultimately, it was up to the three judges to determine whether the earlier judge in the case was incorrect in finding TB was "operating" the vehicle, by legal definition, even though he'd been a passenger at the time of the crash.
The judgment shows the panel weighed whether Boltz should be considered liable for the actions of his stepson's cousin, when DB did not live with him or steal the keys.
There was no claim presented that he was vicariously liable for TB's wrongs, just for the consequences of the other teen's driving.
Boltz argued that if the injuries were sustained while TB was driving, the finding might apply, but that isn't what happened in this case.
There are several pages of factors, legal definitions and precedent the appellate court considered in the case when determining whether Boltz is liable for what happened, and whether what TB was doing that night counts as "operating" the vehicle at times when he wasn't behind the wheel.
Ultimately, the justices decided to allow the cross-appeal but with some edits, including that the plaintiff's (TB's) action against Boltz is dismissed, and that TB is now asked to pay Boltz his legal costs. DB alone will be responsible for paying TB's damages.
