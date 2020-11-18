VANCOUVER -- A group of B.C. mayors say the province should be releasing COVID-19 data specific to cities and towns in order to help shape their response.

In an open letter to Premier John Horgan, the mayors of Delta, Surrey, White Rock, Langley and the Township of Langley call for data broken down within their municipalities.

Their communities are all within Fraser Health, the region of B.C. most impacted by novel coronavirus. Fraser Health spans a wide part of the province, from Burnaby to Hope.

The mayors say community-specific data is required to support residents, businesses and stakeholders during the pandemic.

Currently, there are monthly reports on where the cases are in Vancouver. The mayors would like to see similar breakdowns in their city, showing cases or transmission by neighbourhood.

"A better understanding of community transmission levels will help us make informed decisions regarding our facilities and the associated safety plans," the letter to the premier says.

"More detailed local COVID-19 data will also guide our decision-making and resource allocation processes while working with local businesses and community organizations as they work to stay safe, open and economically viable."

George Harvie, Doug McCallum, Darryl Walker, Val van den Broek and Jack Froese wrote the data would also allow them to tailor their messaging, and put in place preventative measures in certain area.

And, the mayors say, it may help them determine what type of enforcement is needed.

"We appreciate the privacy and reliability concerns that can be associated with more granular data; however, we strongly believe that the benefits associated with responsible use of this data is significant and needs to be considered," they wrote.

The open letter was posted online Monday.

The following day, B.C.'s top doctor announced several records had been broken, including most deaths in a 24-hour period.

Later on Tuesday, a Surrey city councillor called for a crackdown on COVID-19 rule breakers.

Jack Hundial said enforcement needs to be stepped up before the caseload gets eve worse. Recent modelling data showed the city has seen the highest number of cases in the province.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa