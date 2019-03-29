

Nick Wells, CTV News Vancouver





A convicted B.C. sex offender who was released to an Ontario halfway house, causing a backlash from local politicians and police, has been arrested.

Peel Regional Police say Madilyn Harks, previously known as Matthew Ralf Harks, was arrested after Correctional Services Canada revoked her long term supervision order Friday.

"Correctional Services Canada issued a warrant of suspension revoking the Long Term Supervision Order that Harks was bound by, allowing police to take Harks into custody. At this time no criminal charges have been laid," police said in a statement.

Correctional services said they could not comment on specific cases, due to privacy concerns.

"If there is any indication that an offender’s risk in the community cannot be effectively managed, a warrant of suspension, apprehension and recommitment can be issued. An offender’s case management team will re-evaluate the supervision plan for the offender and consider other alternatives for managing their risk in the community," a spokesperson said in a statement to CTV News Vancouver.

Harks' presence in Brampton, Ont. had been blasted by the city's mayor, with demands that the public safety minister intervene in the case.

"It is completely unacceptable that (Harks) has been dumped by Correctional Service Canada in Brampton," Mayor Patrick Brown wrote in a letter addressed to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale earlier this week. "The fact that Ms. Harks is in a halfway house instead of jail is a clear example that our justice system is broken."

But Goodale's office argued that Harks is facing some of the strictest supervisory measures available for released offenders.

"The government cannot simply put someone who has served their sentence back in jail, no matter how reprehensible their crime," Scott Bardsley, a spokesperson for Public Safety, said in a statement to the Canadian Press. "To deal with the most difficult cases, the courts, correctional workers, police and community partners put in place and enforce strict measures to ensure the safety of the public."

Brown praised the news of Harks' arrest Friday tweeting "this serial pedophile is no longer a threat in our city."

Harks was last convicted of sexual assault in 2010 but police and parole board officials had been worried about her ability to reoffend.

Peel Police said Harks' victims have included neighbours and a fellow member of a church congregation, and she had been convicted three times of sexual assault against females under the age of eight.

In parole board documents from 2018, a report noted that her supervision order had been previously suspended six times due to her failure to comply with conditions amongst other issues.

"You were not compliant with assigned chores/duties, and not attending weekly healing circles. You are reported to have high needs and a demanding nature," the report noted. "Over the course of your LTSO, you have been suspended six times for failing to comply with conditions of release and deteriorating behaviour."

Parole officials wrote that Harks functioned with the maturity level of a 15-year-old, suffered from Tourette syndrome and had impaired social skills.

But Correctional Services Canada told the board that they believed Harks' risk to the public was "manageable at the community level."

With files from the Canadian Press