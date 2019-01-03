B.C. senior dead after care home resident altercation
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, January 3, 2019 6:11PM PST
Kelowna RCMP are investigating the death of a senior in a care home.
Police say a 90-year-old woman died suddenly on Dec. 19, a day after receiving medical treatment following an altercation with a resident of a care facility.
The victim died shortly after being released from hospital care.