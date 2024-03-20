B.C. sees record-breaking temperatures for 5th straight day despite 'waning warmth'

While temperatures in much of B.C. are cooling down, some parts of the province still broke or tied records on Tuesday.

Preliminary data from Environment Canada for March 19 showed records were broken for a fifth straight day, in spite of "the waning warmth of the ridge" that brought unseasonably high temperatures over the weekend.

Eleven temperature records were broken or tied Tuesday and more than half of the previous ones were set more than 75 years ago.

The oldest records that fell were reported in 1928. On March 19 of that year, Merritt got as warm as 18.3 C. But this year, temperatures got up to 20.2 C.

Meanwhile, in Castlegar, temperatures reached 18.9 C 96 years ago. But on Tuesday, it got half a degree warmer, bringing that community's new record for March 19 to 19.4 C.

The full list of maximum temperature records broken on Tuesday according to Environment Canada's preliminary data follows:

Castlegar area: New record of 19.4 C, old record of 18.9 C set in 1928

Cranbrook area: New record of 18.3 C, old record of 17 C set in 1999

Creston area: New record of 20.9 C, old record of 17.2 C set in 1934

Lytton area: New record of 22.4 C, old record of 22.2 C set in 1947

Merritt area: New record of 20.2 C, old record of 18.3 C set in 1928

Osoyoos area: New record of 21.8 C, old record of 18.3 C set in 1960

Pemberton area: New record of 20.4 C, old record of 18 C set in 2019

Princeton area: Tied its 1947 record of 20.6 C

Trail area: New record of 22 C, old record of 17.2 C set in 1947

Vernon area: New record of 18.3 C, old record of 16.7 C set in 1940

Whistler area: New record of 16.8 C, old record of 15 C set in 2019

Environment Canada says its weather-record summary "may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report."

Cooler weather ahead

After several days of warmer-than-usual temperatures, much of B.C. is expected to return to typical March weather to kick off spring.

In Vancouver, for example, temperatures aren't predicted to rise above 13 C over the next several days. Wednesday might see some drizzle, then rain is in the forecast for five straight days starting Friday.

Officials are keeping a close eye on the forecast as B.C. has faced a months-long "precipitation deficit," which left the average provincial snowpack at 66 per cent of normal, as of a March 1 bulletin.

While the lack of snowpack brings a decreased flood risk in some communities, officials cautioned there is also the potential for prolonged drought, as many areas experienced last summer.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel