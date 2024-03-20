VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. sees record-breaking temperatures for 5th straight day despite 'waning warmth'

    Castlegar, B.C., and the Columbia River are seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) Castlegar, B.C., and the Columbia River are seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)
    Share

    While temperatures in much of B.C. are cooling down, some parts of the province still broke or tied records on Tuesday.

    Preliminary data from Environment Canada for March 19 showed records were broken for a fifth straight day, in spite of "the waning warmth of the ridge" that brought unseasonably high temperatures over the weekend.

    Eleven temperature records were broken or tied Tuesday and more than half of the previous ones were set more than 75 years ago.

    The oldest records that fell were reported in 1928. On March 19 of that year, Merritt got as warm as 18.3 C. But this year, temperatures got up to 20.2 C.

    Meanwhile, in Castlegar, temperatures reached 18.9 C 96 years ago. But on Tuesday, it got half a degree warmer, bringing that community's new record for March 19 to 19.4 C.

    The full list of maximum temperature records broken on Tuesday according to Environment Canada's preliminary data follows:

    • Castlegar area: New record of 19.4 C, old record of 18.9 C set in 1928
    • Cranbrook area: New record of 18.3 C, old record of 17 C set in 1999
    • Creston area: New record of 20.9 C, old record of 17.2 C set in 1934
    • Lytton area: New record of 22.4 C, old record of 22.2 C set in 1947
    • Merritt area: New record of 20.2 C, old record of 18.3 C set in 1928
    • Osoyoos area: New record of 21.8 C, old record of 18.3 C set in 1960
    • Pemberton area: New record of 20.4 C, old record of 18 C set in 2019
    • Princeton area: Tied its 1947 record of 20.6 C
    • Trail area: New record of 22 C, old record of 17.2 C set in 1947
    • Vernon area: New record of 18.3 C, old record of 16.7 C set in 1940
    • Whistler area: New record of 16.8 C, old record of 15 C set in 2019

    Environment Canada says its weather-record summary "may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report."

    Cooler weather ahead

    After several days of warmer-than-usual temperatures, much of B.C. is expected to return to typical March weather to kick off spring.

    In Vancouver, for example, temperatures aren't predicted to rise above 13 C over the next several days. Wednesday might see some drizzle, then rain is in the forecast for five straight days starting Friday.

    Officials are keeping a close eye on the forecast as B.C. has faced a months-long "precipitation deficit," which left the average provincial snowpack at 66 per cent of normal, as of a March 1 bulletin. 

    While the lack of snowpack brings a decreased flood risk in some communities, officials cautioned there is also the potential for prolonged drought, as many areas experienced last summer.

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    • House of Hope to add 24 new beds for supportive housing

      The City of London is putting $2.7 million over the next two years towards the London Cares Homeless Response Services. The money will be used to add 24 new highly-supportive housing units at the House of Hope, established in the fall of 2023.

    • Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News