B.C. sees more high-temperature records broken as drought conditions, wildfire risk persist
Nineteen temperature records were broken in B.C. Friday – including one from 1891 – as the province continued to experience unseasonably hot weather, drought conditions, and elevated fire danger.
According to preliminary data from Environment Canada, the temperature in the Agassiz area rose to 27.7 C, one degree warmer than the record set 131 years ago. Records there have been kept since 1889.
Nearby cities also saw record-breaking temperatures above 25 C. In Abbotsford it was 27.5, in Hope it was 27.4. It was also 27 degrees in Pitt Meadows.
The heat came with a warning from the province ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend that wildfire risk remains high.
"Sustained warm and dry weather will extend British Columbia’s wildfire season well into the fall. Drought conditions can be attributed to warmer seasonal temperatures and below normal rainfall," a statement from the Ministry of Forests reads.
"Many areas of B.C. have set temperature records in recent weeks, and accumulated rainfall amounts through September were below normal levels."
The BC Wildfire Service says cooler temperatures are expected Monday, but the weather is also anticipated to be windy and dry.
"Very little precipitation is expected to accompany the front," the province's statement said.
Some parts of the province were rated at Level 5 for drought conditions as of Friday morning, which means adverse impacts are "almost certain." Those regions include the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast and West Vancouver Island. Seven other regions are at Level 4, meaning adverse impacts are "likely."
Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Metro Vancouver Regional District ended a four-day air quality advisory for the eastern Fraser Valley stemming from wildfire smoke.
The district says changing weather has brought cleaner air to the region, but intermittent smoke is expected to persist.
Here's a look at all of the temperature records that were broken on Oct. 7, in alphabetical order:
- Abbotsford Area - new record of 27.5, old record of of 26.1 set in 1952
- Agassiz Area - new record of 27.7 , old record of 26.7 set in 1891
- Bella Bella Area - new record of 19.8, old record of 17.7 set in 2012
- Bella Coola Area - new record of 23.5, old record of 23.3 set in 1964
- Clearwater Area - new record of 22.3, old record of 21.7 set in 1945
- Comox Area - new record of 23, old record of 21.1 set in 1942
- Courtenay Area - new record of 23, old record of 21.1 set in 1942
- Gibsons Area - new record of 24.4, old record of 20.6 set in 1964
- Hope Area - new record of 27.4 , old record of 27.2 set in 1945
- Malahat Area - new record of 24.6 old record of 21.7 set in 2012
- Nakusp Area - new record of 20.2, old record of 19.6 set in 2020
- Pemberton Area - new record of 26.7, old record of 24 set in 1980
- Pitt Meadows Area - new record of 27, old record of 24.4 set in 1943
- Port Alberni Area - new record of 28.3, old record of 27.2 set in 1908
- Powell River Area - new record of 23.2, old record of 22.8 set in 1964
- Revelstoke Area - new record of 21.4, old record of 20.8 set in 2020
- Sechelt Area - new record of 24.4, old record of 20.3 set in 2012
- Squamish Area - new record of 28.5, old record of 26.7 set in 1964
- Whistler Area - new record of 23.4, old record of 23 set in 1988
