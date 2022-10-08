B.C. sees more high-temperature records broken as drought conditions, wildfire risk persist

Nineteen temperature records were broken in B.C. Friday – including one from 1891 – as the province continued to experience unseasonably hot weather, drought conditions, and elevated fire danger.

According to preliminary data from Environment Canada, the temperature in the Agassiz area rose to 27.7 C, one degree warmer than the record set 131 years ago. Records there have been kept since 1889.

Nearby cities also saw record-breaking temperatures above 25 C. In Abbotsford it was 27.5, in Hope it was 27.4. It was also 27 degrees in Pitt Meadows.

The heat came with a warning from the province ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend that wildfire risk remains high.

"Sustained warm and dry weather will extend British Columbia’s wildfire season well into the fall. Drought conditions can be attributed to warmer seasonal temperatures and below normal rainfall," a statement from the Ministry of Forests reads.

"Many areas of B.C. have set temperature records in recent weeks, and accumulated rainfall amounts through September were below normal levels."

The BC Wildfire Service says cooler temperatures are expected Monday, but the weather is also anticipated to be windy and dry.

"Very little precipitation is expected to accompany the front," the province's statement said.

Some parts of the province were rated at Level 5 for drought conditions as of Friday morning, which means adverse impacts are "almost certain." Those regions include the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast and West Vancouver Island. Seven other regions are at Level 4, meaning adverse impacts are "likely."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Metro Vancouver Regional District ended a four-day air quality advisory for the eastern Fraser Valley stemming from wildfire smoke.

The district says changing weather has brought cleaner air to the region, but intermittent smoke is expected to persist.

Here's a look at all of the temperature records that were broken on Oct. 7, in alphabetical order: