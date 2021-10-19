B.C. seeks court injuction to close Fraser Valley restaurant defying vaccine passport law
Rolly’s restaurant in Hope, B.C., has been serving customers illegally since Oct. 7, when its business and liquor licences were suspended for refusing to check vaccine passports.
So far, the only punishment for remaining open has been a daily fine of $100 from the municipality. But that could change, now that Fraser Health has filed a notice of civil claim asking a B.C. Supreme Court judge to grant an injunction against the restaurant.
The province is asking the courts to order Rolly’s to close, and to authorize the RCMP to arrest and remove anyone who won’t leave the establishment.
“There has been a progressive approach to dealing with this restaurant and with others, and now we are at the injunction phase, and of course we are disappointed to be at this phase,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix on Tuesday.
But provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the government can’t continue to allow Rolly’s to thumb its nose at the vaccine passport law.
“It shows people that they don’t respect their neighbours, they don’t respect their business neighbours, they don’t respect their community,” said Henry.
The president of the B.C Restaurant Association, Ian Tostenson, is behind province.
“Do I want to see them closed? For the reasons that’s it’s not fair they continue to violate the health order, I absolutely do want them closed. They have to be closed,” said Tostenson.
If the injunction is granted, an order from a Supreme Court judge would be lot a lot harder to defy than one from a municipal government.
“It would be much more difficult to ignore an order like this because it could come with some much more serious legal ramifications if a person was to ignore it or act in contravention of it,” said laywer Sarah Leamon.
Tostenson noted that actually enforcing such an injunction is "where it gets ugly."
“I don’t know how they close a business that doesn’t want to be closed,” he added. “But I think they have a right to tell people to get out and lock the doors.”
Leamon and Tostenson expect the issue to go before a judge relatively quickly.
“There are options available to try to expedite matters, particularly where there are concern about public safety and public health. So I expect that any opportunity to expedite this matter and even get an interim order are probably being taken by the government,” said Leamon.
She beleives the province would win in court, and Tostenson says that can’t happen soon enough.
“I want us to be known as an industry that stood up and faced it, we did it right, and we helped B.C. get healed,” he said. “I don’t see that restaurant Rolly’s in Hope is even contributing to that, they are contributing to it going the other way, so I don’t like it.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask. COVID-19 response draws criticism after province asks U.S. states for help before federal government
A Saskatchewan physician and public policy advisor, as well as the NDP Opposition, are criticizing the province’s decision to ask U.S. states for COVID-19 assistance before asking the Canadian government.
COVID-19 restrictions: Changes to capacity limits coming for many B.C. venues
Capacity limits for B.C. event venues will soon be lifted when the province moves to the next phase of its vaccine-card program, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously Tuesday to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the longtime ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony.
Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Philadelphia police say
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.
These countries are vaccinating children against COVID-19
Here is a list of some countries that have approved or are considering vaccinating children against COVID-19.
Toys, appliances and handbags: These are the items you may not get in time for the holidays
Experts are advising Canadians to start their holiday shopping early to avoid missing out on big-ticket items such as appliances, handbags and this year’s hottest toys as global supply chain issues continue to impact availability and price.
Manitoba pastor arrested for breaking public health orders: RCMP
The pastor of a church near Steinbach, Man. remains in custody after RCMP said he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for breaking public health orders.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
Vaccine mandate coming to House of Commons, MPs rule
Anyone entering the House of Commons precinct -- including MPs -- will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Nov. 22, the Board of Internal Economy has ordered. The new rule starts on the day the 44th Parliament kicks off.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 61 more cases
B.C. health officials have identified 61 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.
-
'Right place at the right time': Coastal First Nations members help save floatplane passengers after Tofino crash
On Monday, a floatplane landing in Tofino’s harbour banked hard at the last moment, but not before hitting a water taxi.
-
Record-breaking summer heat and drought-like conditions paying off for island wine producers
This summer we saw record-breaking heat and prolonged drought-like conditions, which made for the perfect combination for growing grapes on Vancouver Island.
Calgary
-
Kenney calls on Chu to resign from Calgary council if allegations proven true
Should allegations of sexual impropriety with a minor levelled against Ward 4 Coun. Sean Chu be proven correct then he should do the "honourable thing" and resign, Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday.
-
Outgoing Calgary mayor meets with incoming mayor as new city council takes shape
She's walked the halls of Calgary City Hall many times in her four years as a councillor, but Jyoti Gondek is no longer just a guest in the mayor's office.
-
Tough night for conservatives in municipal elections
Despite strong backing from Calgary's conservative establishment, Monday night's municipal election results were tough for many candidates.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, will implement new rules in continuing care facilities
Premier Jason Kenney announced new rules will be put in place to protect residents and staff at continuing care facilities on Oct. 25.
-
Albertans still evenly divided on changing clocks, partial vote results show
Alberta’s referendum on adopting daylight saving time year-round was expected to come down to the wire, as only some of the results were released by Tuesday.
-
Incomplete results show Albertans leaning 'yes' on trying to dump equalization
The final results were not yet public Monday, but premier Jason Kenney seemed hopeful that Albertans had voted in favour of trying to remove equalization payments from the constitution.
Toronto
-
Hundreds of thousands of Ontario homeowners could be eligible for a free smart thermostat
It's going to cost Ontarians more to heat their homes if they use natural gas this year, as prices are expected to rise by about 15 per cent.
-
Toronto mansion featured in 'Schitt's Creek' hits the market for millions more than previously listed
The property boasts 12 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms on just over half an acre of land in Toronto's St. Andrew Windfields community.
-
Toronto man facing charges following string of sexual assaults allegedly involving children
A Toronto man who allegedly sexually assaulted a number of people, including children, earlier this month is facing charges and police believe there may be additional victims.
Montreal
-
24-year-old woman dies after stabbing in Plateau; 36-year-old man in custody
A 24-year-old woman was fighting for her life in hospital after being stabbed by a man on the street in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
-
In inaugural speech Legault forecasts big changes, especially decentralizing health management
After three years in power, Quebec Premier François Legault said Tuesday he wants to give his government a second wind with a new parliamentary session bringing new policy, especially in terms of the province's health network, which he said is much too centralized.
-
Montreal boy, 16, fatally stabbed outside his school; police seek three teen suspects
Montreal police are looking for multiple suspects after a teenager was fatally stabbed near his school in Cote-des-Neiges Monday afternoon, staggering inside to seek help.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg city councillor latest to apologize for not wearing a mask in gala dinner photo
A city councillor is the latest attendee of an event at the Winnipeg Art Gallery on Saturday to apologize for appearing in a photo while not wearing a mask.
-
Winnipeg teacher placed on leave after racial slur used in classroom
The Franco-Manitoban School Division says a Winnipeg teacher has been placed on leave after a social media post that appears to show the educator using a racial slur for Black people in the classroom.
-
Man robs woman at knifepoint; stolen car ends up in rollover on Manitoba highway
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP arrested a man for an armed robbery on Friday after the stolen car ended up in a rollover on a Manitoba highway.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayor 'surprised' to hear premier's comments on 'broken down' communication
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark says he was surprised to hear Premier Scott Moe say communication lines have “broken down” with the city.
-
Sask. reports 8 COVID-19-related deaths, 271 new cases
Saskatchewan reported eight more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 and 271 new cases of the virus.
-
Sask.'s top doctor target of threatening email
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, was the target of a threatening email sent earlier this month.
Regina
-
Sask. COVID-19 response draws criticism after province asks U.S. states for help before federal government
A Saskatchewan physician and public policy advisor, as well as the NDP Opposition, are criticizing the province’s decision to ask U.S. states for COVID-19 assistance before asking the Canadian government.
-
Saskatchewan premier says province could have acted sooner on renewed COVID-19 rules
On the day Saskatchewan asked the federal government for help to deal with surging COVID-19 hospitalizations, Premier Scott Moe granted the province could have acted sooner on a renewed mask mandate or proof-of-vaccination policy.
-
Sask. reports 8 COVID-19-related deaths, 271 new cases
Saskatchewan reported eight more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 and 271 new cases of the virus.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports three COVID-19 related deaths, 50 new cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three COVID-19 related deaths, along with 50 new cases and 122 recoveries on Tuesday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 774.
-
Nova Scotia reports 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 'small outbreak' at Kentville hospital
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 recoveries on Tuesday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 187.
-
Cumberland County grieves after seven-year-old boy dies after being trapped under log
A seven-year-old boy has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
London
-
Van Holst's 'creed of convenience' target of mayor’s complaint to integrity commissioner
London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder has followed through on his statement that he would be filing a complaint with the integrity commissioner against a fellow member of council.
-
TVDSB trustee resigns after 33 years of service
After 33 years, Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) Trustee, Joyce Bennett has resigned, effective immediately.
-
Stand off in St. Marys, Ont. lasts 18 hours
Both Stratford and Waterloo regional police were called to a scene at a residence in St. Marys on Monday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Popular Halloween costumes for 2021
With Halloween less than two weeks away, Halloween stores in Sudbury are seeing some new trends customers are trying out this year.
-
North Bay police, local agencies partner to create new mental health initiative to help youth
Nipissing University is spearheading a one-year research project to create a youth mental health program aimed at increasing how quickly officials respond to children and youth in crisis in the city.
-
New report suggests grocery stores in midst of transformation
Grocery stores across Canada are in the midst of a 'great transformation.' That's according to a new report from Deloitte Canada that looked at the consumer habits of the food buying public and determined shoppers want options.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports two COVID-19 deaths, eight new cases
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged two more COVID-19-related deaths and eight cases on Tuesday.
-
'She said yes': Paris, Ont. man pops the question 10,000 feet in the air
A couple from Paris, Ont. took the flight of a lifetime on Tuesday, taking off as boyfriend and girlfriend but landing as engaged to be married.
-
Stand off in St. Marys, Ont. lasts 18 hours
Both Stratford and Waterloo regional police were called to a scene at a residence in St. Marys on Monday afternoon.