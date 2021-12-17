B.C. securities regulator fines man $20K for lying to investigator

A panel of the B.C. Securities Commission has imposed a $20,000 fine on a man who they say lied under oath to a commission investigator.

According to a news release from the BCSC, Kenneth Edward Smith was the sole director of a company that traded securities. During a 2017 interview with a BCSC investigator regarding another instance of misconduct, he said his company had received money from just one investor.

That wasn't true, however, according to the BCSC.

"When confronted with proof he had received money from a second investor, he said, 'You got me there, eh?'" the commission's release reads.

Earlier this year, the BCSC panel concluded that Smith's statements during the interview were false or misleading.

On Thursday, the panel released its decision on sanctions against Smith. In it, the panel notes that Smith "acknowledged that what he did was wrong" multiple times during the proceeding, but also argued that the investigator had unfairly withheld information from him during the interview.

"Smith expressed a wish that the investigator had shared what was already known by the investigator at the time of the interview because then Smith would not have given in to the impulse to minimize his role by lying," the panel's decision reads. "Smith described the investigator’s conduct as 'almost entrapment.'"

Smith told the panel that he is bankrupt, and argued that the fine for his conduct should be limited to $5,000 or less as a result. He also asked that whatever other sanctions were placed on him be flexible enough that they would allow him to have a self-directed trading account through which to rebuild his wealth.

The panel declined to pursue either of these more-lenient punishments, opting instead to impose the $20,000 administrative penalty sought by the BCSC's executive director. It also banned Smith from financial markets for five years or until the penalty is paid, whichever is longer.

The ban prohibits Smith from trading or purchasing, promoting or providing advice about any securities or derivatives. However, he is allowed to purchase them for accounts in his own name, through a registered dealer, if he provides a copy of the panel's decision. He may not have any self-directed accounts.

The panel concluded that Smith could "pose a significant risk to the public and to capital markets" without such an order.

“In our view, Smith has shown a pattern of not respecting the securities regulatory scheme in British Columbia," the decision reads. "On more than one occasion, he has taken steps to skirt regulatory requirements and to later hide his conduct.”

At the same time, however, the panel noted that Smith's lie to the investigator did not harm any investors or lead to his personal enrichment.

"Smith’s lying to the investigator was serious, but it is not the most serious misconduct that comes before us," the panel wrote.