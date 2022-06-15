B.C. search and rescue team repeats appeal for return of stolen equipment

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue Chief Rick White, right, is seen with the organization's recovered search and rescue truck in a video shared on the group's Facebook page this week. (Facebook/Central Cariboo Search and Rescue) Central Cariboo Search and Rescue Chief Rick White, right, is seen with the organization's recovered search and rescue truck in a video shared on the group's Facebook page this week. (Facebook/Central Cariboo Search and Rescue)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener