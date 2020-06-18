VANCOUVER -- One independent school in B.C. has closed after one adult associated with the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said contact tracing is now being done with the other people that person had contact with, but she said health officials did expect to see some new cases of COVID-19 as schools partially reopened.

Henry did not identify the school, but said it was in the Fraser Health region. She said the person who tested positive has several roles at the school, including teaching. The person had been in contact with other adults at the school, but not with children, Henry said.

B.C. schools closed after March 13 and were offering online instruction throughout April and May.

But as the province began to gradually reopen, schools opened for in-class instruction at the beginning of June. In-class attendance is optional and part-time, with students attending one or two times a week depending on their grade.

Parents who choose not to send their children back can continue with online learning.