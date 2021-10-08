B.C.'s unemployment rate down to 5.9; still the only province 'notably' above pre-pandemic levels

This April 22, 2014, photo shows an employment application form. (AP / Mike Groll) This April 22, 2014, photo shows an employment application form. (AP / Mike Groll)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener