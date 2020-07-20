VANCOUVER -- Tough regulations meant to curb vaping among young people have been officially implemented in B.C., the province's health minister announced Monday.

The regulations include limiting the level of nicotine in vape pods and treating nicotine as a "public health hazard" under the Public Health Act. Flavoured products can now only be sold in age-restricted stores.

Vape products will also now be labelled with health warnings that show the nicotine levels. There will also be restrictions on public advertising of vaping products where youth spend time, including shopping malls and bus stops.

Last fall, Health Minister Adrian Dix announced B.C.'s plan to implement the new regulations, which were originally expected to go into effect in spring 2020. Dix said they delayed implementation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dix had also previously announced a tax rate specific to the industry.

The tax on vape products rose from seven to 20 per cent on Jan. 1, making B.C. the first province in Canada to have a specific tax rate for vape products, according to the provincial government.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.