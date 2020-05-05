VANCOUVER -- The top health officials in the province are set to give an update on B.C.'s novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, including whether there were any additional deaths or outbreaks over the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give the afternoon update from Victoria.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

In their last briefing, given Monday, Henry announced 53 new cases that were recorded over a 48-hour period. She also said three more people had died in that period.

As of Monday's update, a total of 2,224 people have tested positive for the virus in B.C. and 1,417 people have fully recovered.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.