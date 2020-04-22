VANCOUVER -- Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are set to update the province's virus numbers Wednesday.

The afternoon briefing is expected to reveal if there were any additional deaths or any new outbreaks over the past 24 hours.

During Tuesday's update, Henry said 25 more people had tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. She also announced one more person, a resident of a long-term care home, had died from the virus.

Tuesday marked the fourth day in a row that fewer than 30 new cases had been reported by health officials, but Henry stressed that the restrictions still in place must be respected.

"We know that this has been hard on all of you," she said during Tuesday's briefing.

"I understand that this is not easy, but we can look to the future knowing that we're getting through this together, that it is not forever, but we must continue to act today. We are at that important crossroads."

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,714 people have tested positive for the virus in B.C.

