VANCOUVER -- During an afternoon briefing, B.C.'s health minister and provincial health officer will reveal how many test-positive novel coronavirus cases were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry will give the update from Victoria Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Henry said just seven more people had tested positive for the virus and one other person had died.

There were also 63 patients in hospital due to the virus, including 16 who are in critical care or intensive care units, which is the lowest number of serious infections recorded since March 24.

Henry said there were no new community outbreaks to report Tuesday.

