VANCOUVER -- It's been several days since there was a live COVID-19 update from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, but the top health officials will give a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Henry and Dix last spoke on Thursday and written statements were distributed with virus numbers on Friday and Monday.

@ 3 p.m.

Monday's update, which revealed three days' worth of virus information, showed a continuing trend in case numbers. For five days in a row, officials recorded 20 or more new cases each day.

But the average for the preceding 10 days was about 11 new cases daily.

"Now is the time to pay attention to how we are feeling and what we are doing, to keep ourselves and those around us safe," Henry and Dix said in a statement.

However, hospitalizations dropped by two to 14 over the weekend and the number of people in intensive care remained at five.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

