VANCOUVER -- Health officials in B.C. are set to give an update on the spread of novel coronavirus in the province on Monday.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's afternoon update is expected to cover two days' worth of COVID-19 case numbers as there was no update given Sunday.

In Saturday's briefing, Henry and Dix announced that three more people had died from the virus and 35 more people had tested positive. That brought the province's total number of deaths to 58 and number of positive cases up to 1,445.

Monday's update is expected to reflect at least nine new cases at the Mission Institution. On Sunday, the Correctional Service of Canada announced the new cases, which brought the institution's total up to 35 and made it the highest number of cases in all Canadian federal prisons.

As well, Haro Park Centre, a long-term care home in Vancouver's West End announced two new positive cases at its facility on Sunday. There are now at least 12 people with the virus in that care home, which is one of 20 long-term and assisted-living homes with an outbreak in the province.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

