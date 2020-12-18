VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top doctor has provided some clarification around COVID-19 vaccinations for people who may be immunocompromised, noting some people with compromised immune systems will still be able to receive the vaccine.

Those with compromised immune systems were excluded from clinical trials for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is now being administered in B.C., and the vaccine is not currently recommended for Canadians who are immunocompromised.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that she has been receiving many questions about whether those with underlying health issues could still get the COVID-19 vaccine.

She indicates the answer is not black and white.

“Part of that recommendation is to make that decision with your care provider on a case-by-case basis," Henry said. "Whether the risk of being infected with COVID outweighs the risk of receiving the vaccine. That is something that will have to be done on a one-on-one basis for people who have an immune-compromising condition as we learn more about this vaccine."

She further explained that some people who have underlying health conditions, who may be undergoing certain treatments, or taking certain medications may not respond as well to certain vaccines.

“This would apply to people who have had an organ transplant, for example. Have chronic liver or kidney disease, someone receiving chemotherapy or certain immunosuppressive therapies,” Henry said.

She did not indicate what conditions may be deemed less risky to receive the vaccine.

“If you’re wondering if this applies to you, because it’s not all kinds of immune conditions, the best thing you can do is to consult with your healthcare provider.”

Henry says more data is needed to determine what effects the vaccine may have on the immune system for people with underlying health issues.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization currently advises that the COVID-19 vaccine should not be offered to populations excluded from clinical trials “until further evidence is available.” https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/immunization/national-advisory-committee-on-immunization-naci/recommendations-use-covid-19-vaccines.html

But NACI also notes an immunosuppressed person or those with an autoimmune disorder can still be vaccinated “if a risk assessment deems that the benefits of vaccine outweigh the potential risks for the individual.”