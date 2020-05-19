VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s provincial health officer says visits to long-term care homes might be possible as early as next month, if the coronavirus curve remains under control.

During her daily briefing Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said she thinks essential visits might be allowed this summer, but that staff at long-term care facilities need to feel safe and in control of the extra guests.

"I know they are working on it and it may look slightly different in different facilities depending on how many people there are per room, how large the facility is and that sort of thing," Henry said Monday.

"I'm hopeful that it'll be sometime maybe in June, as we see our numbers decrease and a lot of it will, of course, depend on our ability to keep control of this virus in our community and our long-term care homes."

Long-term care homes have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19 in B.C., as outbreaks at those facilities have been responsible for most of the virus-related deaths in the province.

One long-term care home has even recorded multiple outbreaks. The first outbreak at Langley Lodge was discovered on March 30, but a short time after it was declared over, another staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Multiple residents have since died.

If visits at the facilities are allowed in the coming weeks, however, it's likely there will be restrictions, including having residents choose just one person to visit them.

"If all of us do what we have been doing and we continue to be thoughtful and careful as we move through the next few weeks, I'm very hopeful that starting later on in the summer we should be able to make those incredibly important essential visits more available for family members," Henry said.