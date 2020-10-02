Advertisement
B.C.'s top doctor cautiously optimistic as COVID-19 cases level off
Published Friday, October 2, 2020 7:09AM PDT
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks at a news conference at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
VANCOUVER -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says she's cautiously optimistic as B.C.'s COVID-19 cases are levelling off.
She said Thursday 82 people have been diagnosed with the illness, representing about one per cent of positive cases.
Henry attributes the slowdown to the "incredible feat" of nearly 11,000 tests over a 24-hour period, as well as to contact tracing.
A total of 9,220 cases have been diagnosed in the province, and one more death has occurred, for a death toll of 235 people.