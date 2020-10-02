VANCOUVER -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says she's cautiously optimistic as B.C.'s COVID-19 cases are levelling off.

She said Thursday 82 people have been diagnosed with the illness, representing about one per cent of positive cases.

Henry attributes the slowdown to the "incredible feat" of nearly 11,000 tests over a 24-hour period, as well as to contact tracing.

A total of 9,220 cases have been diagnosed in the province, and one more death has occurred, for a death toll of 235 people.