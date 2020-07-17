VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top doctor says contact tracing is underway at a Vancouver hospital after an outbreak of COVID-19 was discovered in the newborn intensive care unit.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed the new outbreak at St. Paul's Hospital at a last-minute news conference Friday afternoon. She also announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The outbreak was reported Thursday afternoon, after the daily coronavirus update from Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix. Outbreak protocols have been enacted and the unit has been closed for cleaning, Vancouver Coastal Health says.

A VCH spokesperson told CTV News the hospital's maternity ward is still open and a satellite NICU has opened.

"There is no evidence of risk to patients elsewhere in the hospital," a statement from VCH says.

On Friday, Henry stressed that St. Paul's maternity unit "remains fully operational."

"Infants and families can continue to safely receive the care they need," the provincial health officer said.

Henry did not immediately indicate how many people associated with the St. Paul's Hospital NICU had tested positive, nor how the virus was introduced to the unit.

Everyone who may have been exposed to the virus is now being monitored, Henry said.

"There are a number of families and staff who have been contacts who are now isolated," she added.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.