VANCOUVER -- British Columbia's record-breaking state of emergency has been extended for an additional two weeks.

B.C. has been under a state of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic since March 18, making it the longest period in the province's history where emergency orders have been in place.

Prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, the longest period the province had been under a state of emergency was the 2017 wildfire season.

States of emergency can only be extended two weeks at a time.

According to the provincial order approved Tuesday, the state of emergency will now last until June 23, "due to the threat the COVID-19 pandemic poses to the health, safety or welfare of people."

Late last month, Horgan said it there was "no likely end in sight" for the province to be under emergency orders.