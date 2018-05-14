

CTV Vancouver





Temperature records fell across British Columbia's South Coast for a second day in a row Monday.

The Vancouver International Airport reached a high of 25.1 C, surpassing the 1973 record of 25 C.

Pitt Meadows saw its hottest May 14 in more than two decades at 29.6 C, as did Chetwynd, where temperatures reached 25.6 C.

The daily high was a sizzling 31.4 C in Whistler, topping the previous record of 27.5 C set back in 2012.

Records also fell in West Vancouver (26.4 C) and Point Atkinson tied its 2004 record at 21.7 C.

The unseasonably warm Monday came just a day after nearly a dozen records were broken across the region.

Pemberton was the province's hot spot Sunday at a blazing 34 C.

While the warm weather might be good news for sun-seekers, it also means a heightened wildfire risk, officials warn.

"If you look a bit further up north into the northeast, there are some areas at a high fire danger rating and the week's only begun," said Ryan Turcot of the BC Wildfire Service.

Fresh off the worst wildfire season in B.C. history, officials are preparing for the possibility of another dangerous summer with 1,100 firefighters aircraft on hand to help.

And while it's too soon to predict what kind of fire season the province will have, officials say record breaking highs definitely won't help.

