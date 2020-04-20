VANCOUVER -- A flood warning was issued Monday morning for part of B.C., and several other areas are under flood watches.

Areas near the West Road River and tributary Nazko River were upgraded from watch to warning in a 9 a.m. update from B.C.'s River Forecast Centre.

Flood watches issued previously were renewed for Cariboo and Chilcotin, including tributary rivers and streams around:

Chilako

Prince George

Williams Lake

Quesnel

Alexis Creek

Anahim Lake

Cache Creek

The centre blamed the risk on a shift from cool temperatures earlier this month to highs between 10 and 18 C in recent days.

"Snowmelt rates have increased, with reports that the rapid transition in temperatures may be playing a factor in increased overland flow due to frozen ground conditions and ice-jamming," the River Forecast Centre's advisory said.

"The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-moving rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period."

Levels are rising fast for rivers including West Road, near Cinema, B.C.

Baker Creek in Quesnel, San Jose above Boreland Creek and the Bonepart River below Cache Creek are also flowing fast and rising.

More warm days in the forecast, especially in Prince George and Williams Lake, could increase the risk of flooding.

Monitor the latest warnings and advisories on the River Forecast Centre's website.