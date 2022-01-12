B.C.'s relief grant for businesses closed by COVID-19 restrictions now open for applications

A relief grant meant to ease the financial burden of businesses closed due to B.C.'s COVID-19 restrictions is now open for applications.

The COVID-19 Closure Relief Grant was announced just before Christmas, and the one-time funding is meant for businesses that were completely shut down during the latest round of pandemic restrictions. Gyms, fitness centres, bars, lounges, nightclubs and venues that can no longer hold events are all eligible.

"I know that many businesses are doing the right thing. They're doing everything they can to keep themselves, their community and their workers safe during these unprecedented challenges," Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s jobs minister, said Wednesday.

"I want to be clear, you are doing the right thing by following health orders. You're helping nurses, you're helping doctors, you're helping to ensure that our health-care system can continue to operate and provide the critical supports and services that we need."

The online applications opened Wednesday morning and businesses can receive between $1,000 and $10,000 based on the number of workers they have. The money can be spent on rent, employee wages, insurance, maintenance and utilities.

Businesses that refused to follow health orders and close as required are not eligible, Kahlon said.

The program is expected to cost $10 million and will supplement federal support programs for businesses that have seen their revenues decline or have been impacted by capacity limits.

On Tuesday, health officials said restrictions on gatherings and events are likely to be extended, as COVID-19 transmission remains high across the province.

But B.C.’s top doctor hinted she may relax other measures, no longer deemed necessary to limit the spread of the Omicron variant.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said her team is looking at what can safely resume now that all businesses have reinstated their COVID-19 safety plans. Even so, she stressed a return to normal won’t be possible until they know the full effect of Omicron on the health-care system.