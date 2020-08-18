Advertisement
B.C.'s record-breaking state of emergency has now been extended a dozen times
Published Tuesday, August 18, 2020 2:54PM PDT
Students line up to sanitize their hands to avoid the contact of coronavirus before their morning class at a hight school in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP / Heng Sinith)
VANCOUVER -- B.C. officials opted Tuesday to extend the province's state of emergency prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the 12th extension from the provincial government.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated