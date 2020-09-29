VANCOUVER -- The B.C. government has extended its province-wide state of emergency for the 15th time, setting yet another record.

The state of emergency grants officials "extraordinary powers" in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which currently has no end in sight.

In B.C., state of emergency declarations must be renewed every two weeks. The current state of emergency will last through the end of day on Oct. 13, 2020.

The first was declared on March 18, one day after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry declared the pandemic a public health emergency.

Prior to COVID-19, B.C.'s longest-ever state of emergency took place during the 2017 wildfire season and lasted for 10 weeks.

Tuesday's renewal followed shortly after health officials announced the province's total number of COVID-19 cases had topped 9,000.

In the same update, Henry also encouraged British Columbians to consider virtual Thanksgiving celebrations this year. She previously said families will be able to take part in Halloween, though it will look very different than most years.