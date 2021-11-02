B.C.'s 'rattiest city' earns the title for the 5th year; 'bolder behaviour' including cannibalism noted

VANCOUVER -

It appears cong-rat-ulations are in order, Vancouver.

For the fifth year in a row, the city has emerged the victor in a contest most would likely prefer not to win. Vancouver, according to a Canadian pest control company, is B.C.'s "rattiest" city.

Orkin Canada said in a news release announcing the winners – or losers? – of the annual ranking that its experts have noted "bolder behaviour" in B.C.'s rats. The rodents are mainly nocturnal, but they're increasingly being seen during the day.

And according to the company's anecdotal evidence, outlined in a blog about the impact of COVID-19 on rat populations, other behaviours include adopting a "survival of the fittest" mentality.

"There is evidence of cannibalism among rodent populations, implying that the young, old and weak rats will be eliminated – the domino effect creates a reduction in the population/colonies."

Orkin added the more aggressive rats need to be to survive, the more likely they are to attack larger species, including humans. These aggressive genes can be passed on to offspring, Orkin said. Fortunately, there's no evidence yet of what it calls a "dominant subsector" of particularly aggressive rodents.

Another trend pest control experts said they saw is a migration of both rats and mice out of urban cores.

As noted last year, it appears the rats are somewhat following the humans. With many still working from home, and not commuting, there's less food to be had in once-bustling downtown areas.

Instead, rats and mice are heading to the suburbs and residential neighbourhoods, where there's more food to be had.

But according to Orkin, which bases its rankings on how many calls it received between August 2020 and the end of July, 2021, Vancouver still appears to have the most rats in B.C.

Also in the top 10 are Burnaby, Victoria, Surrey, Kelowna, Richmond, Vernon, Abbotsford, Langley and Coquitlam.

Vernon has moved up in the rankings, the company said, while North Vancouver (now at 13) and Duncan (now at 18) have moved down the list.

Orkin Canada's 'rattiest' cities in B.C., 2021