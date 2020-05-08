VANCOUVER -- Two days after announcing the province would start taking steps to lift some restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 crisis, B.C.'s premier will take questions from the public about the plans moving forward.

While some general guidance was given Wednesday, many details weren't ironed out during Premier John Horgan's announcement, including dates for when certain restrictions will be lifted and how social circles can be expanded.

On Friday, Horgan will be joined with Carole James, the deputy premier and minister of finance, to answer some of the questions B.C. residents have about the province's reopening plan.

At 2:30 p.m., Horgan and James will conduct a town hall on the government's Facebook and YouTube pages. Questions can be submitted beforehand online.

During Wednesday's announcement, Horgan acknowledged that relaxing some restrictions might make some people nervous. But Horgan said the province would be ready to reintroduce restrictions if cases surge again.

"We're going to be doing it cautiously, based on the science," he said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel