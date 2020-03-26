VANCOUVER -- Eight days after B.C. declared a provincial state of emergency over the novel coronavirus pandemic, the premier is expected to give an update.

Few details of what that update will include have been revealed, except that Premier John Horgan and Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety and solicitor general, will announce "next steps."

The update is scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 42 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing B.C.'s total up to 659. At least 14 people have died from the virus in the province, while at least 173 have recovered.

When B.C. first declared its state of emergency on March 18, there were 231 positive cases in the province.

At the time, Farnworth said the provincial emergency will help the government support Henry and the Ministry of Health in their "swift, powerful response to the COVID pandemic."

The most recent provincial states of emergency were declared during the historic wildfire seasons of 2017 and 2018, and Farnworth encouraged people to respond with a similar sense of community responsibility.

In the time of COVID-19, that means following the advice of health officials and washing your hands, maintaining social distance and staying home while sick.

