VANCOUVER -- New mental health supports are coming for B.C. residents during the novel coronavirus pandemic and the province's premier is set to outline them on Thursday.

Premier John Horgan and Judy Darcy, minister of mental health and addictions, are expected to announce the new measures in the morning.

Few details were provided about the announcement, but Darcy will be speaking from Vancouver while Horgan will speak from Victoria.

On Wednesday, B.C.'s top health officials announced 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, along with five additional deaths. That brought the total number of test-positive cases in the province up to 1,366 and the total number of deaths to 48.

