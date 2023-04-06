B.C.'s police watchdog probes fatal officer-involved shooting in Surrey

British Columbia’s police watchdog has been deployed to Surrey after a fatal officer-involved shooting.

The violence unfolded on 104 Avenue near 139 Street in the Guilford neighbourhood shortly after 9:30 Wednesday night.

The Independent Investigations Office was called in a short time after to determine whether the fatality was the result of the actions or inactions of the police officers involved.

The BC RCMP says officers were initially in the area responding to a report of a suicidal person at a nearby hotel.

While they were there, motel staff reported an armed robbery in progress.

“The attending officers located two suspects and, during the ensuing altercation, one officer discharged their firearm, striking one suspect,” Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, of BC RCMP Communication Services said in a news release late Thursday morning.

The second suspect was taken into custody without incident and no one else was hurt.

Mounties say first aid was provided, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Police identified and spoke with the victim of the armed robbery. In addition, the reported suicidal person was spoken to and their well-being was confirmed,” wrote Clark.

The chief civilian director of the IIO, Ron MacDonald, says seven of its investigators were called in.

When asked if the men were armed and dangerous, MacDonald said he couldn't say, but that those details will be an important part of the watchdog’s investigation.

“What did the officers know? What did they learn while the were interacting with the individual? What did that mean? And in the end, the most important thing to determine is whether the actions of the officer were justified or not,’” said MacDonald.

Neither of the men suspected in the robbery have been identified.

MacDonald says it appears only one officer fired, but it’s unclear how many rounds were discharged.

“That's very difficult to determine in the early stages. It usually takes some analysis not only of witness evidence, but of evidence from the scene and other evidence. So, we wouldn't have that right away,” said MacDonald.

He says investigators are now canvassing for surveillance and cell phone video from businesses, residences and witnesses.

MacDonald believes completing the investigation will likely take months.

The incident drew a massive police response and several ambulances were on scene as well.

A large stretch of 104 Avenue was cordoned off with crime scene tape for several hours, but has since reopened.

Anyone who may have seen what happened is asked to contact the IIO toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on iiobc.ca.