B.C.'s police oversight agency investigating death in Surrey

A death in Surrey is being investigated by B.C.'s police oversight agency.

The Independent Investigations Office says Mounties were called to a home in the Morgan Creek area Sunday afternoon about a report of threats being made.

Members of the RCMP, Surrey Police Service and the Emergency Response Team all went to the home near 159A Street and 37 Avenue.

"The man was subsequently located deceased in the residence of what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries," a statement from the IIO said, adding its team was notified about the death after it happened.

The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency. It will investigate what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the man's death. The agency investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The IIO is asking anyone with information about Sunday's incident to contact them at 1-855-446-8477.

If you are or someone you know is having a mental-health crisis, you can call or text Canada's suicide crisis helpline 9-8-8. The line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.