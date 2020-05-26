VANCOUVER -- How many new test-positive cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in B.C. over the past 24 hours? B.C.'s top health officials will give an update Tuesday afternoon.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give the briefing from Victoria.

During Monday's update, Dix and Henry announced 12 new cases that were recorded over a 48-hour period. Five of those were recorded between Saturday and Sunday, while the other seven were from Sunday to Monday.

They also revealed four more people had died from the virus over the weekend.

"Our condolences go to their families and to their care teams," Henry said.

No new outbreaks at seniors' homes, hospitals, prisons or private businesses were announced.

