VANCOUVER -- Health officials in B.C. will give another update on the status of COVID-19 in the province Tuesday afternoon.

Both Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are expected to give the update from Victoria.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

On Monday, Dix and Henry's report was for a 48-hour period to include new positive cases recorded from Saturday to Monday. In total, 86 new cases were announced plus two additional deaths. One of those deaths was the province first "community death," which means the person died outside of hospital.

Henry also said Monday that the number of people recovering from the virus is climbing too. In fact, 48 per cent of all people infected with the novel coronavirus have been cleared.

An American Sign Language translation of today's news conference is available on the province's Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.