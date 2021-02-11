VANCOUVER -- A top B.C. official is expected to give an update Thursday on a public health crisis the province has been dealing with for years.

While many 2020 headlines have been about the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated death toll, the toll of the opioid crisis was significant last year too.

At a news conference Thursday morning, B.C.'s chief coroner Lisa Lapointe will give an update on illicit drug deaths.

Paramedics in B.C. have said they responded to a record-breaking 27,067 overdose calls last year.

And throughout 2020, doctors and first responders spoke out about the challenges created by the pandemic.

With borders closed, some local dealers were making their own supply, meaning users were getting inconsistent doses.

Additionally, many were using alone due to physical distancing guidelines, or were less likely to go to hospital for fear of contracting the novel coronavirus.

Monthly updates suggested B.C. was on track for its deadliest year yet in the overdose crisis.

