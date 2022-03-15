B.C.'s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, care home outbreaks shrink again
The number of coronavirus-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has shrunk again, along with the number of active outbreaks in long-term care homes.
There are now 345 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the province, including 50 in intensive care, according to Tuesday's update from the Ministry of Health. That's down from 359 and 58 on Monday, respectively.
The hospitalization total has been trending downward since the end of January, and while it remains high, it includes incidental cases, such as patients who were admitted to hospital for reasons unrelated to COVID-19 but tested positive on routine screening.
There were no new coronavirus outbreaks declared in health-care facilities on Tuesday, and those at Mission Creek Landing, Williams Lake Seniors Village, Fischer Place, Selkirk Seniors Village, and Parkwood Court have ended. That leaves eight active outbreaks across B.C.'s health-care system.
Earlier this year, a resurgence in outbreaks at care homes and assisted living facilities during the Omicron wave was impacting upwards of 50 properties at once.
The ministry's update include no new deaths related to COVID-19, leaving the provincial death toll at 2,946.
Another 237 cases have been confirmed since Monday's update, causing the seven-day average to decrease slightly to 261 per day – although most people are no longer tested when they get sick.
Officials have been monitoring overall transmission using metrics such as test-positivity and COVID-19 levels in wastewater, and will be watching closely for increases since lifting the province's indoor mask mandate on Friday.
If transmission and hospital admissions continue to decline, the government is aiming to end mandated proof of vaccination requirements next month as well.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Canadians among 'most numerous nationalities' in Ukraine's foreign legion: spokesperson
Canadians are currently 'one of the most numerous nationalities' represented among the fighters in Ukraine's foreign legion, a spokesperson tells CTV National News.
BREAKING | Trudeau to attend NATO meeting in Brussels later this month
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to fly to Brussels later this month to attend a NATO meeting about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Trudeau, Joly, Anand among hundreds of Canadians banned from Russia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Defence Minister Anita Anand are among hundreds of Canadians banned from Russia in retaliation for supporting Ukraine.
Russian invasion: Before-and-after satellite images show destruction across Ukraine
A CTVNews.ca interactive shows before-and-after satellite images showing the devastation wrought upon parts of Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
How the U.S. could push Canadian provinces to adopt permanent daylight time
If a U.S. adopts permanent daylight time, that could set off a chain reaction north of the border, as two Canadian provinces have also passed legislation to adopt permanent daylight time if neighbouring U.S. states do the same.
Gov. Gen. Simon has in-person meeting with Queen, members of Royal Family
Canada's Governor General met in-person with members of the Royal Family on Tuesday, just one week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also held an audience with the Queen.
OPINION | Don Martin: The tragic, but necessary, rejection of Zelensky's big ask from Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was banned from entering Russia by its foreign office even while he glowingly introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, must now find ways to act on what will become an even louder crescendo from Canadians demanding he deliver more help on the ground, if not the air, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
From Ledbury to Lviv: British handyman delivers aid to Ukrainian front lines
After just 24 hours of putting out a call for humanitarian aid on social media, Ian Jackson received nearly five tonnes of supplies. Alongside family and friends, he drove to Lviv, Ukraine to deliver the aid directly to the front lines.
Vancouver Island
-
'All I heard was my sister screaming': Nanaimo teen sisters attacked in brazen home invasion
Two teenage sisters were treated by paramedics Monday after an intruder broke into their Nanaimo, B.C., home and attacked them with bear spray.
-
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health for 4th consecutive day
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported across British Columbia on Tuesday, marking four days since a pandemic death was recorded in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Canadian warship intercepts, destroys shipment of cocaine off Central America
A Canadian warship has intercepted and destroyed approximately 800 kilograms of cocaine found aboard a boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
Calgary
-
'Lots of need': Canadian charity bringing clean water to Ukraine
A Canadian charity supplying clean drinking water to developing nations has turned its attention to the plight of refugees fleeing war in Ukraine.
-
Majority of Americans support restarting Keystone XL pipeline: poll
As countries look for an alternative to Russian oil in the wake of that country’s invasion of Ukraine, Americans are looking to Canada to provide that oil, according to a new poll.
-
3 Okotoks homes damaged in fire
Emergency crews in Okotoks were called to a fire that damaged three homes on Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Alberta byelection: Can the NDP ride its polling popularity to a seat steal up north?
As voters go to the polls in northeastern Alberta Tuesday, there's much more on the line than who will represent Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche in the legislature.
-
Majority of Americans support restarting Keystone XL pipeline: poll
As countries look for an alternative to Russian oil in the wake of that country’s invasion of Ukraine, Americans are looking to Canada to provide that oil, according to a new poll.
-
'It's very painful to watch': volunteer cooks raise funds for Ukraine
A group of volunteers at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Anthony came together Tuesday to cook up some local support for Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Walmart announces global tech hub in Ontario. Here's what that means for new jobs
Walmart Inc. is making Ontario one of a pair of new global tech hubs, with plans to hire hundreds of workers at the two sites.
-
Canadian man out $81,000 after unknowingly using trading platform that was front for thieves
A Canadian man said he was scammed out of $81,000 after finding out the online trading platform he used was a front for thieves.
-
Ford, Trudeau to make a joint announcement Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford will make a joint announcement on Wednesday morning.
Montreal
-
Man charged after 10-year-old girl badly beaten in Montreal's east end
The girl's family says the attack was unprovoked while she was walking home from school in the city's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.
-
Montreal college offering support after three students die in crash on Ontario highway
A Montreal CEGEP is offering support after three young men were killed in a crash on Highway 401 in Ontario over the weekend.
-
Quebec's National Assembly asks Ottawa to act faster in welcoming Ukrainian refugees
'We must do our part,' Legault said in the Quebec legislature. 'Quebec is ready to do its part with the federal government to welcome Ukrainian families in Quebec.'
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg couple preparing to welcome family members fleeing Russia’s war in Ukraine
A Winnipeg couple who immigrated to Canada themselves are now preparing to help displaced family members fleeing the war in Ukraine.
-
Error causing delay of some T4A slips
The Government of Canada says an error may be causing delays for some Manitobans and other Canadians waiting to get a mailed copy of their T4As.
-
Third area code coming to Manitoba this fall
Move over 204 and 431; Manitobans will soon have to memorize a new series of numbers when they want to phone somebody.
Saskatoon
-
Driver charged in Saskatoon child's death first in Sask. to face cannabis impairment causing death charge
The woman charged with driving while impaired by THC causing the death of a girl is the first person in Saskatchewan to face this type of charge.
-
Saskatoon's shelters are full — so people are turning to bank vestibules
Saskatoon’s community support program is seeing a troubling trend of people loitering and sleeping in downtown bank vestibules when the weather gets cold.
-
Saskatoon woman aids mission to rescue pets from war-torn Ukraine
A Saskatoon woman has made it to Poland to start work on getting aid to Ukraine — and also help rescue pets from the war zone.
Regina
-
Fuel prices, impending CP rail strike concerns for Sask. RMs: SARM
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) is once again hosting its annual in-person convention in Regina after COVID-19 forced the event online last year.
-
Here's how to prepare your home for the spring melt
The City of Regina is reminding residents to protect their property as warmer temperatures cause the melting of snow and ice.
-
Saskatoon woman aids mission to rescue pets from war-torn Ukraine
A Saskatoon woman has made it to Poland to start work on getting aid to Ukraine — and also help rescue pets from the war zone.
Atlantic
-
Injured Canadian says there was no warning ahead of missile attack on Ukrainian base
A New Brunswick man who was injured when a military base near Ukraine's western border was struck by Russian missiles on Sunday says the deadly attack came with no warning.
-
N.B. reports three additional deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 since its last update on Friday.
-
Sister confirms death of fisherman who spent five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia
A family member has confirmed that a fisherman who was lifted from the ocean Sunday after spending five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia has died.
London
-
Charges laid after incident involving London, Ont. police officer
Charges have been laid against a London, Ont. man following a weapons investigation in the city over the weekend.
-
Kettle Point woman sentenced in stabbing death of brother-in-law
After years of drug and alcohol use that lead to physical abuse, 29-year-old Jesse Storr was stabbed to death by his sister-in-law Tina George.
-
'We are committed to making this community safer for women': community organizations meet to discuss the local impact of homicide
Local organizations have come together to discuss the impact a recent homicide in the city has had on women experiencing gender-based violence.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern College to lift masking requirement next week, others keeping policy in place
Among public post-secondary institutions in northeastern Ontario, Northern College seems to be the only one choosing to lift face mask requirements once the province's masking mandate ends March 21.
-
College students angry, scared as Friday strike deadline nears
Students only have a few days left to find out if they'll have class on Friday, much less the entire winter semester. The union that represents roughly 16,000 faculty across the province has set a strike deadline for Friday.
-
No damage reports following seismic event early Tuesday in Sudbury
A seismic event that registered 3.5 on the Richter scale took place at Coleman Mine early Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Spring forecast: Expect wild temperature swings in Waterloo Region
'Mother Nature seems undecided,' says Environment Canada
-
Kitchener signs defaced with 'hate-motivated' graffiti
Police are investigating after several homemade signs for Ukrainian refugees were defaced in Kitchener.
-
COVID-19 restrictions to remain in place at Waterloo-Wellington hospitals
As Ontario opens up, COVID-19 restrictions including masking and proof of vaccination will remain in place at hospitals in Waterloo Region and Wellington County until at least April 27.