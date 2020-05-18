VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials are set to give another update on COVID-19 cases Monday at 3 p.m.

The press conference will be live streamed at CTVNewsVancouver.ca.

Many B.C. businesses are set to reopen Tuesday as the province starts a plan to gradually restart normal life. But with new protocols in place from WorkSafeBC, some businesses say they're not ready to open their doors to the public yet.

Even though B.C. has been successful in flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases, provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry is continuing to urge caution, and warned against travelling during the Victoria Day long weekend.

