VANCOUVER -- Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to give another update on the number of COVID-19 cases in British Columbia today at noon.

The update comes after Henry released new modelling on Friday that showed virus rates are slowing, thanks to residents following physical distancing guidelines, Henry said.

Physical distancing -- where residents stay home as much as possible and stay two metres away from others who are not members of their own household -- has had dire economic impacts, but it has been effective in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus that has overwhelmed health systems in other countries.

Reaching herd immunity is the only way things can eventually go back to normal, officials said Friday, and the best way to achieve that will be through a vaccine. No one knows how long it could take for a vaccine to become available, however.

"We know that this pandemic won't be over until a significant portion of the world's population becomes immune to this new virus and that will not happen for some time," B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

On Friday, the B.C. government revealed that certain COVID-19 restrictions could be lifted as early as May if people continue dutifully following public health advice and respecting restrictions.

But officials stressed that any relaxing of the rules must be done thoughtfully and gradually to prevent the province from seeing "explosive outbreaks" that could reverse all of the progress made so far.

