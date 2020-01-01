B.C.'s new year's baby born at Royal Columbian Hospital for 2nd year in a row
Published Wednesday, January 1, 2020 11:41AM PST Last Updated Wednesday, January 1, 2020 11:51AM PST
The first baby of 2020 was born at the New Westminster hospital to parents Claire and Jhamel Tabuada.
VANCOUVER -- For the second year in a row, Royal Columbian Hospital welcomed the first baby born in B.C. on New Year's Day.
Just after midnight – at 12:01 a.m. – the baby girl was born at the New Westminster hospital to parents Claire and Jhamel Tabuada.
According to the province's Twitter account, she weighed 4 lbs, 8 oz.
"Congratulations and all the best to the family," the province's Twitter account says.
One year ago, Royal Columbian Hospital welcomed Dominik Soswa at 12:01 a.m., the first baby born in B.C. in 2019.
