VANCOUVER -- For the second year in a row, Royal Columbian Hospital welcomed the first baby born in B.C. on New Year's Day.

Just after midnight – at 12:01 a.m. – the baby girl was born at the New Westminster hospital to parents Claire and Jhamel Tabuada.

According to the province's Twitter account, she weighed 4 lbs, 8 oz.

"Congratulations and all the best to the family," the province's Twitter account says.

One year ago, Royal Columbian Hospital welcomed Dominik Soswa at 12:01 a.m., the first baby born in B.C. in 2019.

