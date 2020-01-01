VANCOUVER -- For the second year in a row, Royal Columbian Hospital welcomed the first baby born in B.C. on New Year's Day.

Just after midnight – at 12:01 a.m. – the baby girl was born at the New Westminster hospital to parents Claire and Jhamel Tabuada. 

According to the province's Twitter account, she weighed 4 lbs, 8 oz. 

"Congratulations and all the best to the family," the province's Twitter account says. 

One year ago, Royal Columbian Hospital welcomed Dominik Soswa at 12:01 a.m., the first baby born in B.C. in 2019. 

Related: These were the most popular baby names in B.C. for 2019