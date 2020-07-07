Advertisement
B.C.'s new virtual services card to be unveiled today
VANCOUVER -- The province will be unveiling a new type of BC Services Card at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
Few details have been provided about the card, but in an advisory, the province says the new card will be virtual.
The government says the card will make it faster and easier for British Columbians to access services online, and says the virtual card will be more secure.
This article is developing and will be updated.